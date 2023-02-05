USC used to be bad at free throw shooting, but not in 2023, and it’s huge

If you are a USC basketball fan, you know how much of a haunting presence free throws have been for this team. You know how many games have either slipped away or become more difficult over the past several seasons because the Trojans didn’t make their foul shots, didn’t make front ends of one-and-ones, didn’t lock down in one of the most fundamental components of basketball.

USC has endured several seasons shooting under 70 percent from the free throw line, often at or near the bottom of the Pac-12. Seasons which had the potential to be special were limited in their effectiveness because the Trojans got the opponent into foul trouble but then couldn’t cash in.

This season, everything is different.

USC went 18 of 21 at the free throw line on Saturday night against the Washington Huskies. Kobe Johnson and Boogie Ellis both sealed the game in the final minute with several consecutive makes from the free throw line. The two went a combined 8 for 8 in the last 32 seconds to nail down an 80-74 win. The Trojans were 4 of 4 in the last 1:50 against Washington State on Thursday.

USC is definitely better at the free throw line this season.

How much better? Take a look at this:

#USC HC Andy Enfield jokes that he finally took over coaching the Trojans' free throw shooting this year after letting his assistants coaching it previously. Trojans have best free throw percentage in Pac-12 in conference play (78.8%). — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) February 5, 2023

Number one? In the whole conference?

It’s a new day at USC. The Trojans will need to keep this up for a few more weeks. They will probably play a few more close games, and they will need to pull out a few more wins in order to feel secure for the NCAA Tournament.

