USC Upstate halts Clemson’s winning streak

Koby Kropt hit a go-ahead grand slam off Rob Hughes in the eighth inning Tuesday, and USC Upstate stunned No. 2 Clemson, 9-5, at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The Tigers fell to 28-4 overall.

The Spartans (22-12) loaded the bases off Hughes with no one out to begin the eighth inning before Kropt’s home run, his ninth of the season.

Clemson fell behind 5-2 in the sixth inning after Tyler Lang hit a three-run homer off Tigers starter Billy Barlow. For a moment, it looked like the Tigers would do what they’ve done most all season: rally.

Cam Cannarella and Jimmy Obertop hit back to back home runs to tie the game at 5-all in the seventh before Kropt’s eighth-inning blast over Cannarella’s head in straight-away center field landed the decisive blow.

Hughes (1-2) suffered the loss in his 11th appearance in relief. Jake Cubbler (2-1) earned the win in relief with four innings of work. After surrendering the home runs to Cannarella and Obertop, Cubbler retired the final six batters he faced to close out the game.

Barlow received a no-decision in his seventh start. The right-hander surrendered four runs and five hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Clemson’s offense was held to just six hits. Only Cannarella (2-for-5) had two hits against Spartans pitching. His two-run homer in the seventh was his sixth of the season. Obertop’s solo shot was eighth.

NEXT UP

Clemson will host NC State for a three-game weekend series beginning Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Wolfpack (18-12, 8-7) were swept by Louisville last weekend.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire