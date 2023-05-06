USC union: Hunter Echols joins Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks

Former USC Trojan Hunter Echols will be joining the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. The connection between Seahawk head coach Pete Carroll and son Brennan Carroll, who works on the Arizona staff under head coach Jedd Fisch, seems to have helped create this arrangement.

Brennan Carroll is the offensive coordinator for the Wildcats. The younger Carroll was in a very good position to recommend Echols to his father, who is looking for some hidden gems to boost the Seahawks’ defense, which had its moments in 2023 but stumbled in crucial losses to the Raiders and Panthers at home.

Hunter Echols will get a chance to prove himself in Seattle.

Echols spent five years, playing four of them, at USC from 2017-2021. The former Trojan redshirted as a true freshman in 2017. In four seasons he piled up 50 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and three pass breakups over 37 games.

Echols started all 12 games at Arizona after transferring their this past season. At defensive end he led the defensive line with a career-high 54 tackles (26 solo, 28 assists) and tallied 4.5 sacks.

Congrats ⁦@hunter_tyb⁩ 👏👏Looking forward to watching you develop and perform in the League👊 pic.twitter.com/nWjTSJAAFx — Kevin Pearson (@CoachPearson_) May 4, 2023

More 2023 NFL Draft!

New Trojans Wired podcast reviews USC at the 2023 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire