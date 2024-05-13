USC, UConn women’s basketball set up made-for-TV showdown

USC and UConn met in the Elite Eight at the 2024 Women’s NCAA Tournament. These two women’s basketball powers are among the favorites to reach the 2025 Women’s Final Four. USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb and UConn coach Geno Auriemma want their teams to be tested and challenged, so it should come as no surprise that the two coaches set up a made-for-TV college basketball showcase.

JuJu Watkins of USC and Paige Bueckers of UConn are expected to be the two foremost stars in women’s college basketball next season. If USC and UConn live up to their potential, JuJu and Paige could meet at the Final Four. Because of this game in the regular season, a Final Four clash would be a rematch.

USC has an upgraded roster this women’s basketball season. Kiki Iriafen and Talia von Oelhoffen have significantly improved the quality of the Trojans’ projected starting five. USC also has the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the country for the 2024 cycle. UConn should be better next season if only because the Huskies were hammered by injuries this past season and should have a lot more depth than they did in 2024.

NEWS: FOX Sports has announced a marquee women's basketball showdown for next season between two of the nation's best teams and players. USC at UConn. Dec. 21 on FOX.

Paige Bueckers vs. JuJu Watkins. Terrific matchup, and great work by Lindsay Gottlieb and Geno Auriemma. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) May 13, 2024

