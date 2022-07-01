USC, UCLA set social media aflame after announcements to join the Big Ten in 2024

That happened quickly. A day that began with an initial report from Jon Wilner of the Pac-12 Hotline that both USC and UCLA were looking to join the Big Ten conference as early as 2024 ended with official announcements from both on their impending move.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Heather Dinich reported that USC and UCLA were notified Thursday night that their applications to join the Big Ten conference had been accepted.

USC and UCLA will be full members of the Big Ten conference effective Aug. 2, 2024, enabling the two schools to remain in the Pac-12 conference for the duration of its existing media rights agreements.

“Ultimately, the Big Ten is the best home for USC and Trojan athletics as we move into the new world of collegiate sports. We are excited that our values align with the league’s member institutions. We also will benefit from the stability and strength of the conference; the athletic caliber of Big Ten institutions; the increased visibility, exposure, and resources the conference will bring our student-athletes and programs; and the ability to expand engagement with our passionate alumni nationwide,” USC athletic director Mike Bohn released in a statement.

UCLA chancellor and athletic director Martin Jarmond released a joint statement as well: “Entry into the Big Ten will also help ensure that UCLA preserves and maintains all 25 current teams and more than 700 student-athletes in our program. Additionally, it means enhanced resources for all of our teams, from academic support to mental health and wellness. And although this move increases travel distances for teams, the resources offered by Big Ten membership may allow for more efficient transportation options. We would also explore scheduling accommodations with the Big Ten that best support our student-athletes’ academic pursuits.”

Naturally, a move of this magnitude drew all sorts of reactions. Here were some of the best social media reactions as the shocking news very quickly morphed into reality.

