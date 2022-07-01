USC, UCLA set social media aflame after announcements to join the Big Ten in 2024

That happened quickly. A day that began with an initial report from Jon Wilner of the Pac-12 Hotline that both USC and UCLA were looking to join the Big Ten conference as early as 2024 ended with official announcements from both on their impending move.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Heather Dinich reported that USC and UCLA were notified Thursday night that their applications to join the Big Ten conference had been accepted.

USC and UCLA will be full members of the Big Ten conference effective Aug. 2, 2024, enabling the two schools to remain in the Pac-12 conference for the duration of its existing media rights agreements.

“Ultimately, the Big Ten is the best home for USC and Trojan athletics as we move into the new world of collegiate sports. We are excited that our values align with the league’s member institutions. We also will benefit from the stability and strength of the conference; the athletic caliber of Big Ten institutions; the increased visibility, exposure, and resources the conference will bring our student-athletes and programs; and the ability to expand engagement with our passionate alumni nationwide,” USC athletic director Mike Bohn released in a statement.

UCLA chancellor and athletic director Martin Jarmond released a joint statement as well: “Entry into the Big Ten will also help ensure that UCLA preserves and maintains all 25 current teams and more than 700 student-athletes in our program. Additionally, it means enhanced resources for all of our teams, from academic support to mental health and wellness. And although this move increases travel distances for teams, the resources offered by Big Ten membership may allow for more efficient transportation options. We would also explore scheduling accommodations with the Big Ten that best support our student-athletes’ academic pursuits.”

Naturally, a move of this magnitude drew all sorts of reactions. Here were some of the best social media reactions as the shocking news very quickly morphed into reality.

Jon Wilner gets the party started

Source: USC and UCLA are planning to leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024. Move *has not been finalized* at the highest levels of power. — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) June 30, 2022

One reports turns into two

USC and UCLA are in negotiations to join the Big Ten conference, a source tells @SINow, confirming @wilnerhotline's report. A stunning but not all that surprising move: Teams are jockeying to get into the top two leagues of FBS – the SEC and B1G. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 30, 2022

And just like that, it's official

The Big Ten announced today that the University of Southern California and the University of California, Los Angeles will become conference members effective August 2, 2024, with competition to begin in all sports the 2024-25 academic year. https://t.co/DnwNMJSEe7 — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) July 1, 2022

OFFICIAL: USC will join the Big Ten Conference in 2024. — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) June 30, 2022

𝗕𝗜𝗚 news! UCLA is joining the Big Ten Conference at the start of the 2024-25 season! 👀 ➡️: https://t.co/ygoY70o2bo#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/Cgj5orGhiI — UCLA Athletics (@UCLAAthletics) June 30, 2022

Big Ten members could now top $100M in annual media rights revenue

Source: USC, UCLA could top 100m annually in media rights in the Big Ten — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) June 30, 2022

The Big Ten footprint now has 5 of the top 7 markets

The Big Ten's footprint now will consist of schools in five of the seven largest metro markets: 1. New York; 2. Los Angeles; 3. Chicago; 6. Washington D.C.; 7. Philadelphia. — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) June 30, 2022

USC reportedly led the way

Sources tell @latimes that USC was the impetus behind this move to the Big Ten. The move is believed to include all sports except for beach volleyball, sources say. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) June 30, 2022

Pac-12 had to see this coming

The Pac-12 had to have seen this coming, despite George Kliavkoff's efforts to connect with USC AD Mike Bohn and sell his vision for football. In the NIL era — and eventually, the pay for play era — the Trojans wouldn't be able to compete without tons more media rights revenue. — Brady McCollough (@BradyMcCollough) June 30, 2022

Now, who's next?

It will now be fascinating to see which Pac-12 brands will interest the Big Ten next. Is Oregon's football success and Phil Knight's $$ factory more appealing than Washington's history + Seattle market? If the B1G wants a Bay Area school, would it be Stanford or Cal? Both? — Brady McCollough (@BradyMcCollough) June 30, 2022

Life like this sure is sweet, huh?

How UCLA and USC pulling up to the Big Ten pic.twitter.com/8o7sHZsIWE — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 30, 2022

USC head football coach Lincoln Riley celebrates 'historic' move

Excited to be a part of this historic move- Can’t wait- Fight On! ✌️ https://t.co/4hu2z1BuvV — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) July 1, 2022

UCLA at Iowa is just what college football has been missing

UCLA at Iowa in November during a driving snowstorm at 11am CT is just what college football was missing. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) June 30, 2022

Good luck, USC and UCLA

USC and UCLA really are coming to Big Ten to play in weather like this 💀 pic.twitter.com/ZnBkNpAqv0 — Barstool Spartans (@BarstoolMSU) June 30, 2022

So much for weather, how will teams handle empty stadiums in L.A.?

lot of talk about if UCLA & USC can play in the heavy rain & snowy big ten games… where are those asking if the current big ten teams can play in front of empty crowds in LA? — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) June 30, 2022

They'll fit right in

USC and UCLA showing up to the Big Ten pic.twitter.com/xtZcBZOYa1 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) June 30, 2022

Forget about geography

For anyone wondering what the difference between the Big Ten adding Rutgers and Maryland and this… take one look at this map. LA is *1,500 miles away* from the nearest conference opponent. pic.twitter.com/UwSMdmizT5 — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) June 30, 2022

Oregon and Washington just might be next

Oregon & Washington have applied to join the Big-10 from what @FifthQuarter has been told. Should have a decision tonight. pic.twitter.com/gcJfTLdZC4 — LaMike Black (@LaMikeBlack) June 30, 2022

Megaconferences seem inevitable

Just got off the phone with someone who believes this eventually leads to two megaconferences — the Big Ten and SEC — with 20 or more members apiece. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 30, 2022

And it just might look something like this

So… Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford and Washington to the Big Ten and Clemson, Florida State, Miami and North Carolina to the SEC? — Andrew Lind (@AndrewMLind) June 30, 2022

What about Notre Dame's ACC ties?

A source told me that if Notre Dame were to withdraw from the ACC, it can play football wherever it wants. It would have to pay exit fee and grant of rights fees for its other sports. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) June 30, 2022

Long live The Alliance

The Alliance was formed last summer in response to the SEC adding Oklahoma and Texas. It was, as we know, a handshake agreement between the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 to agree to work together on various issues, to stabilize CFB. Essentially, to NOT poach each other's members. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 30, 2022

It’s clear in hindsight that the primary purpose of The Alliance was a networking opportunity to help the Big Ten decide what Pac-12 and ACC teams they wanted to steal, — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) June 30, 2022

So what was your favorite moment of The Alliance era? — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) June 30, 2022

Is a Big 12-Pac-12 merger in the cards?

Eleven months ago, the Big 12 reached out to the Pac-12 about a merger/partnership. Might be time for the tables to turn. And for both leagues to beg ESPN for a lifeboat — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) June 30, 2022

