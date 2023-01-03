USC, UCLA are ready for the Big Ten: Trojans and Bruins join Michigan, Ohio State as flops in bowl season

The USC Trojans are headed to the Big Ten in 2024.

However, the last few days were not very kind to the Big Ten and the future teams heading to the conference.

UCLA lost to Pitt in the Sun Bowl in stunning fashion. Then, Ohio State and Michigan lost their respective College Football Playoff games as both teams’ defenses fell apart.

TCU defeated Michigan 51-45, and Georgia squeezed out a 42-41 victory. Then, USC’s defense collapsed again and Tulane won the Cotton Bowl, 46-45, in a shocker.

Where do we even begin? All three of Michigan, Ohio State, and USC saw their defenses collapse on the biggest stages, and that is not a good look for the future of the Big Ten. Add UCLA, and it’s clear the Los Angeles schools are “ready” for their new conference, as you can see below:

EVERYONE TUMBLED

USC, Michigan, Ohio State, Clemson … just a few big brand name programs going down this bowl season … — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) January 2, 2023

WILD

This Bowl Season has been insane. Since WEDNESDAY we've had: TCU 51-45 Michigan

Georgia 42-41 Ohio State

Tulane 46-45 USC

Arkansas 55-53 Kansas

Oregon 28-27 UNC

Washington 27-20 Texas

Pitt 37-35 UCLA

FSU 35-32 Oklahoma

ND 45-38 USCe

Maryland 16-12 NC State

Ohio 30-27 Wyoming — Galen Hall (@galenhall) January 2, 2023

"EFENSE" -- NO D

What happened to DEFENSE in college bowl games… So many high scoring games TCU 51 Michigan 45

Georgia 42 Ohio State 41 AND just now, Tulane scores late and upsets USC 46-45 — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) January 2, 2023

OHIO STATE OF DISREPAIR

Ohio State’s defense is littered with 5 star players that hate hitting people pic.twitter.com/fz9p61ag6w — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) January 1, 2023

YEP

Ohio State defense trying to tackle Georgia pic.twitter.com/SkOH2Rym0V — Brennan Powers (@BrennanPowers17) January 1, 2023

TRUTH

Amazing how similar these numbers are for Ohio State (via ⁦@Dan_Hope⁩), even though the games felt so different. The reality is the Buckeyes defense hasn’t been right since 2019, and that was the only consistently strong group since 2017. pic.twitter.com/MhC1YRLpIZ — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 1, 2023

HARD TO DENY

USC and Ohio State both have to be up there on the all-time best offense/worst defense scale. If they played each other in a bowl game, you'd set the over/under on punts at like, two and feel safe taking the under. — Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) January 2, 2023

COLD HARD FACTS

In Ohio State's two biggest games of the year, the new-look defense under Jim Knowles failed to deliver. #Buckeyes gave up a school-record 8.83 yards per play against Michigan, then 8.88 against Georgia, per @marcushartman. — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) January 1, 2023

BAD TO WORSE

The Ohio State defense frustrates me on the regular, but Alex Grinch is Exhibit A that it could be worse. The Trojans blew double-digit leads in all three of their losses this season. — Jason Priestas (@priestas) January 2, 2023

THIS HAPPENED TOO

MICHIGAN HAS AGAIN FORGOTTEN TO PLAY DEFENSE! pic.twitter.com/0n58Hzaa7o — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) January 1, 2023

YES

#TCU absolutely deserved to win that game. Played brilliantly. Took punches and made plays all night. No way I thought they’d push around the #Michigan defense like that. Outstanding performance. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 1, 2023

JUST WASN'T GOOD ENOUGH

Michigan scored more points (45) than any other team in this year's CFP. The Wolverines' defense also allowed the least amount of points out of any CFP team (37). But mistakes — deadly ones — were the difference. And credit TCU for coming to play and taking advantage. — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 2, 2023

PORTAL NECESSITY

Lincoln Riley wondering where he can get defense in the transfer portal. Then again, Michigan and Georgia didn’t have any over the weekend … But this is Tulane! What a comeback — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) January 2, 2023

SEPARATE POINT

Announcers keep talking about the TCU defense holding in the red zone – sorry man, this is Michigan imploding. Philly special = over thought it

Always QB sneak that close, why handoff on the 1-inch line Fwiw Michigan got jobbed on the TD overturned — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) December 31, 2022

SKIP SWOOPS IN

Stinkin' Lincoln Riley at it again: All offense, no defense. Let Tulane convert 4th-8 and 4th-10 on final game-winning TD drive. USC loses yet another 40-something game – 46-45. CONGRATS, GREEN WAVE. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 2, 2023

PLAIN TRUTH

USC defense has struggled all year — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) January 2, 2023

SAD STORY

USC defense 🥲 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 2, 2023

REMARKABLE TURN OF EVENTS

Tulane won 2 games last year and just beat Heisman QB Caleb Williams and USC by erasing a 15 pt deficit w under 5 min to go to win the Cotton Bowl. Congrats @GreenWaveFB on an incredible win and season. USC’s defense needs a complete overhaul. — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) January 2, 2023

THE BASIC REALITY

It's just so easy for USC's offense and so difficult for USC's defense. — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) January 2, 2023

THE RILEYS CAN COACH OFFENSE, BUT THAT'S NOT THE PROBLEM FOR LINCOLN -- IT'S ALEX GRINCH

USC HC Lincoln Riley’s younger brother Garrett is TCU’s OC, whose offense dropped 51 pts on a Michigan defense that only yielded 13 pts/game this season. Jimbo Fisher should take $4M/yr out of his own salary to give to Garrett Riley to be OC at A&M. https://t.co/XxnMlpEUtz — Mike Lewis 1🕊️15🕊️41 (@Mikeysurf) January 2, 2023

