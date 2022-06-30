USC and UCLA planning to join the Big Ten

Mark Schofield
·1 min read

According to a report, USC and UCLA are planning to join the Big Ten. The move could happen as early as 2024.

The move was first reported by long-time PAC-12 reporter Jon Wilner, who shared the news on social media Thursday afternoon:

Ross Dellenger, who covers college sports for Sports Illustrated, confirmed the reporting minutes later:

The news follows a pattern of conference realignment, that continued in recent months. Dating back to last fall, teams shifting conferences include Texas and Oklahoma, who are leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, and Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston, who will join the Big 12 along with formerly-independent BYU.

At the Group of Five level, the American Athletic Conference is dealing with the departures of Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston by adding Alabama-Birmingham, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice and Texas-San Antonio.

Conference USA will add Jacksonville State, Liberty, New Mexico State and Sam Houston, while the additions to the Sun Belt conference include James Madison, Southern Miss, Old Dominion and Marshall.

