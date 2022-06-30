If USC and UCLA leave Pac-12 for Big Ten, what should the Ducks do?
If USC and UCLA leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, what do the Ducks do? They have to leave the Pac-12, right?
The Big Ten appears set to add UCLA, USC in conference expansion.
If it plays out, the latest realignment buzz would create a coast-to-coast league.
WHOA! This would be HUGE!
Realignment is coming to the Big Ten, and if expansion is what forces it, the conference has some choices to make.
Reports indicate the Big Ten will add USC and UCLA, perhaps as soon as 2024. What does that mean for Purdue?
When this latest conference realignment becomes official, the fallout will be swift and seismic.
Jon Wilner of the Bay Area News Group dropped a news bomb on the college football world Thursday morning in tweeting that USC and UCLA are preparing to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, potentially as soon as 2024. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman followed, tweeting that he believes "there is a lot of truth" to Wilner's report. The LA Times' Ryan Kartje offered his own confirmation.
