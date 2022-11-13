USC-UCLA kickoff time and TV network set, offering a clue for USC-Notre Dame game

The USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins avoided the dreaded Pac-12 After Dark time slot. The Trojans and Bruins will not be the 10:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time game on Saturday, Nov. 19. USC and UCLA will play at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. The game will be on Fox Sports in prime time.

While we digest this TV and network information, there are some other television and media notes to go through for the coming weeks. We’ll get that squared away below and offer more details on what you can expect from USC for the rest of the season:

FIRST THINGS FIRST

For the Bell. For Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/FQD8A2GN6S — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) November 13, 2022

THIS MEANS ONE THING

If USC-UCLA avoided the late-night 10:30 Eastern slot, that means Utah-Oregon will go there on ESPN.

DUCKS WIRE NOTE

Per Ducks Wire:

This will be just the second time this year the Ducks will fill in the late-night slot.

ALSO FOR WEEK 12 IN THE PAC-12

The Big Game, Stanford at California, will be on Pac-12 Network at 2:30 p.m. Pacific.

OREGON STATE AT ARIZONA STATE

11:15 a.m. Pacific on ESPN2

WASHINGTON STATE AT ARIZONA

11 a.m. Pacific on Pac-12 Network

COLORADO AT WASHINGTON

6 p.m. Pacific on Pac-12 Network

USC REMAINING TV SCHEDULE

The Trojans are on Fox Sports this week. If they make the Pac-12 Championship Game, that contest on Friday, Dec. 2 will be on Fox as well.

This means something for the Notre Dame game on Saturday, Nov. 26:

USC-NOTRE DAME TV NETWORK

USC-Notre Dame is highly likely to be on ESPN or ABC.

USC-NOTRE DAME KICKOFF TIME

USC-Notre Dame is very likely to be the prime-time game on Nov. 26, at 8 or 7:30 Eastern, 5 or 4:30 Pacific from Los Angeles.

USC-NOTRE DAME ANNOUNCERS

USC, which has not had Chris Fowler call one of its games yet this season, is very likely to have Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the call for this game.

Story continues

6-DAY HOLD

USC-Notre Dame has been placed on a six-day hold. No TV information will be disclosed until Nov. 19 at the earliest, probably Sunday, Nov. 20.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire