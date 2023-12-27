USC-UCLA game preview: Meet Bruin center Lauren Betts

The USC Trojans face the UCLA Bruins in a top-five women’s basketball showdown on Saturday to begin Pac-12 Conference play.

Lindsay Gottlieb’s team has its biggest test of the year, and we will profile some individual players for the Bruins so that you’re aware of what USC is up against in Pauley Pavilion.

The leading scorer for the Bruins is sophomore center Lauren Betts, who is averaging an eye-popping 16.9 points per game with 9.2 rebounds this season and has been a tough task for every opponent UCLA has faced.

After averaging just 9.6 minutes per game in her freshman year at Stanford, she transferred south to Westwood. She has become a star for the Bruins. She has three double-doubles in her last five games and has scored 15 or more in all five of those, including 22 points with 18 rebounds in a victory over Florida State on December 10.

Her numbers this year have been impressive, and she is making her mark as one of the best centers in college basketball.

She began the year with three 20-plus-point performances in the Bruins’ first four games. She has a grand total of six double-doubles this season, so more than half of the games she has played.

In terms of individual player matchups, Betts will be the toughest challenge for USC on Saturday.

Lauren Betts in No. 2 #UCLA's win at No. 13 Ohio State tonight: – 17 Points

– 8-11 FGs (72.7%)

– 11 Rebounds

– 5 Blocks (career-high) She's averaging 17 points on 76.8% shooting, 9.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks and has yet to shoot below 60% in a game this year. Superstar ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/9qOy6dGcB6 — Gavin Carlson (@GavinCarlsonDB) December 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire