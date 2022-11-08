USC-UCLA game will clash with Elton John Dodger Stadium concert on Nov. 19

USC and UCLA fans still don’t know if their game will be a late-night game or an evening game on Saturday, Nov. 19. They do know, however, that Trojans-Bruins will not be a day game at 12:30 or 1 p.m. in Los Angeles.

That was the outcome everyone hoped for, primarily because USC-UCLA was meant to be played in glorious Southern California sunshine. The bright sun accentuates the double-home uniforms of USC Cardinal and Gold and UCLA’s gorgeous light blue.

The two other really big reasons everyone in Los Angeles wanted a day game for USC-UCLA:

The College Football Playoff committee could see the game, as opposed to having it start late on the East Coast. There’s an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium at 8 p.m. in L.A. on Nov. 19.

This is going to be a traffic nightmare.

Let’s talk about this some more and point out that Elton John has a history at Dodger Stadium:

1975

Elton John performing at Dodger Stadium, 1975. Photo by Terry O’ Neill. pic.twitter.com/UhBY2Jovoz — Classic Rock In Pics (@crockpics) November 6, 2022

THE BILLIE JEAN KING-BOBBY RIGGS 1973 TENNIS MATCH

Elton John

before his performance at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, 1975. pic.twitter.com/vE6hj6PAb5 — Sunny (@sunnytea1) November 4, 2022

MEMORABLE

im seeing elton john at dodger stadium in 2 weeks. DO YOU GUYS UNDERSTAND HOW ICONIC THIS IS GONNA BE pic.twitter.com/NnIDtXNKbm — alex ☾ (@alexxhoustonn) November 3, 2022

INTRIGUE

ICONIC IMAGES

Terry O'Neill. His photos of Elton John at Dodger Stadium are the definition of iconic images, what we are all chasing as music photographers. I know I am. I wouldn't dare say O'Neill was *just* a music photographer, but damn, didn't he show us how to do it. Rest easy, Terry. pic.twitter.com/YYs4ePegcn — Todd Owyoung (@toddowyoung) November 17, 2019

SNAPSHOT

Elton John and Davey Johnstone at Dodger Stadium, 1975. 📷 Terry O'Neill, pic.twitter.com/rBIXlcxsUU — 👱‍♀️.eth (@BoredWeb3) July 27, 2021

PORTRAIT

Elton John at Dodger Stadium in 1975, wearing his Billie Jean King t-shirt. 🎵 pic.twitter.com/U2h5lanJFJ — Groovy History (@GroovyHistory) October 25, 2020

DODGER UNIFORM

A bedazzled Elton John performs at Dodger Stadium pic.twitter.com/onoexcols7 — OldTimeHardball (@OleTimeHardball) April 20, 2022

ROYALTY

cary grant, elton john and billie jean king in dodger stadium, 1975 pic.twitter.com/KpZ5uMzkEG — best of old hollywood (@oldhllywoods) February 6, 2021

SWINGING

Elton John, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles CA, 1975 pic.twitter.com/1kCPbJEhCy — Legends Of Classic Rock (@lofcr1) July 9, 2021

OUTFIELDER

Elton John performing at Dodger Stadium, 1975 pic.twitter.com/6f4rliexiU — Classic Rock In Pics (@crockpics) March 9, 2017

FOR THE FANS

British singer Elton John and American tennis player Billie Jean King greet fans backstage at Elton John's Dodger Stadium concert, 1975.#Photography by #TerryONeill (@Terry_ONeill) : https://t.co/KFyp7pvu4F pic.twitter.com/KjgFOFDCfE — Iconic Images (@IconicImagesNet) January 3, 2021

THERE ARE CONCERTS IN ADDITION TO NOV. 19

You won’t want to miss this. Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, the Original concert event, is streaming live November 20, only on @DisneyPlus. #EltonFarewellTour #EltonLive pic.twitter.com/MpJd1NxfTm — Disney (@Disney) October 25, 2022

THE IMPOSSIBLE CHOICE

Now that you’ve seen some historical photos, let’s talk about the choice USC and UCLA fans have to make: If the game starts at 7:30, there’s no way they can go to both events. If the game starts at 5, they could watch the first half of USC-UCLA and then maybe make a run for the concert which starts at 8, but who goes to one half of a football game? No one. This football schedule has ruined plans of USC and UCLA fans who had hoped to attend the football game and the concert.

If a USC fan had an Elton John ticket for Saturday, that fan is almost surely trying to sell the ticket now.

TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE

If the USC-UCLA game is at 7:30, traffic heading to that game and the Elton John concert will be unbearable.

If the game is at 5 p.m., the traffic won’t be quite as bad, but there are bound to be problems. Oy.

USC-UCLA HISTORY

For a long time — when the rivalry was an important national showcase — USC-UCLA was regularly played in the middle of the day. This was in the era when college football was not widely available on television, and ABC showed a few choice games on Saturdays, before ESPN and other cable networks showed every game in sight.

Michigan-Ohio State would come on at noon Eastern, followed by USC-UCLA at 3:30 or 4 Eastern.

Not having a day game for this huge event really stinks.

This will be the biggest USC-UCLA game since 2005. UCLA was 9-1 and USC was unbeaten. This game deserved to be played in the middle of the day in Los Angeles, as that game was. (That game was an early afternoon game.)

IF YOU HAVE AN ELTON JOHN NOV. 19 TICKET AND WANT TO SEE HIM BUT ALSO WATCH USC-UCLA

Elton John is also at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 17 and Sunday, Nov. 20. Find a trade if you can, and set aside Saturday for USC-UCLA.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire