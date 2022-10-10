USC and UCLA both decided to leave for the Big Ten; now they’re both leading the Pac-12

We aren’t predicting a USC-UCLA Pac-12 Championship Game. Too many games have to be played — and won — before we get to that point. But: We certainly are looking at the possibility of this clash. It’s out there as one of several possibilities for the Pac-12 Championship Game.

It could be UCLA-Oregon. It could be USC-Oregon. It could be USC-Utah. It could be Oregon-Utah.

It also could be USC-UCLA.

It’s really very simple: Utah loses one more game, Oregon loses two games. The USC-UCLA loser wins its other remaining Pac-12 games. George Kliavkoff would have to present the Pac-12 championship trophy to one of the two Los Angeles schools in Las Vegas this December.

Can you imagine?

Let’s discuss various aspects of the joint ascendancies of USC and UCLA, with quotes and insights from Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner, among others:

START WITH THIS

From Wilner:

The crosstown rivals (and previously underachieving programs) are 6-0 in the same season for the first time since 2005 after fending off challenges Saturday from one-loss opponents.

USC-UCLA SIMILARITY NO. 1

Wilner:

Both head coaches, USC’s Lincoln Riley and UCLA’s Chip Kelly, are among the college game’s most creative offensive minds of the past 10-12 years, and both have made expert use of the transfer portal.

USC-UCLA SIMILARITY NO. 2

Wilner:

Both defenses are more opportunistic than they are stout.

SIMILARITY NO. 3

Wilner:

And both offenses claim three superb playmakers: USC’s combination of quarterback Caleb Williams, tailback Travis Dye and receiver Jordan Addison; and UCLA’s equivalents in quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, tailback Zach Charbonnet and receiver Jake Bobo.

SIMILARITY NO. 4

Wilner:

Also, both teams will face their most challenging assignments of the season when they return to the field. USC visits Utah next weekend, while the Bruins have a bye, then head to Oregon.

UCLA'S DEFENSE

Wilner:

UCLA’s offense is the best in the conference — yes, better than USC’s attack — because of the immaculate run-pass balance and the way Kelly’s pieces fit together. But the defense can be sliced and diced.

USC PROFILE

Wilner:

USC’s offense is a half-step behind UCLA’s attack — it was hardly an indomitable force against Washington State or Oregon State — but the defense possesses a higher ceiling, along with the most disruptive force in the conference in lineman Tuli Tuipulotu.

O-LINE HEALTH

UCLA’s offensive line has been healthier than USC’s up to this point. Keep that in mind when comparing these teams.

THE KEY TO BEATING USC AND UCLA

Score more than 42 points. No one has done that yet.

ONE OTHER SIMILARITY BETWEEN USC AND UCLA

They both have one really tough road game (USC at Utah, UCLA at Oregon) and the game against each other on Nov. 19. The other Pac-12 games are very manageable. The odds of both teams having fewer than two losses when they meet in one month are high.

WARNING

USC struggled on the road at Oregon State. UCLA has won two big home games but now has to go on the road to Eugene to face Oregon. Let’s see if the road trips up the Trojans and Bruins.

ANOHTER WARNING

Michael Penix and Cam Rising did not light up UCLA’s secondary.

Chance Nolan and Cam Ward failed to light up USC’s secondary.

Will a Pac-12 QB hit long balls against either the Bruins or Trojans in the second half of the season?

FINAL THOUGHT

USC is an underdog to Utah. Oregon will likely be favored over UCLA on Oct. 22.

The real key for both the Trojans and Bruins is to take care of the “other” games, the ones they should win. USC has to win in Tucson against Arizona on Oct. 29. UCLA has to win at Arizona State. Circle those games later this season. If one team stumbles, George Kliavkoff will not have to present a trophy to USC or UCLA (or both).

