Social media reacts: USC Trojans WR commits to Georgia football

James Morgan
·2 min read

USC Trojans wide receiver Michael Jackson III has committed to transferring to the Georgia Bulldogs. Jackson III, a junior, recorded 17 catches for 146 receiving yards, and one touchdown in 2023.

The 6-foot, 200-pound wide receiver from Las Vegas, Nevada, has one season of eligibility remaining. Jackson III caught passes from star USC quarterback Caleb Williams over the past two seasons. He had a career-high 17 receptions for 236 receiving yards, and four touchdowns last season.

Michael Jackson III is Georgia’s football’s third transfer wide receiver this recruiting cycle joining Vanderbilt London Humphreys and Miami’s Colbie Young. Jackson III is a former three-star recruit.

Georgia football fans, coaches, and media are fired up to land a commitment from Michael Jackson III!

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire