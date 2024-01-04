Social media reacts: USC Trojans WR commits to Georgia football

USC Trojans wide receiver Michael Jackson III has committed to transferring to the Georgia Bulldogs. Jackson III, a junior, recorded 17 catches for 146 receiving yards, and one touchdown in 2023.

The 6-foot, 200-pound wide receiver from Las Vegas, Nevada, has one season of eligibility remaining. Jackson III caught passes from star USC quarterback Caleb Williams over the past two seasons. He had a career-high 17 receptions for 236 receiving yards, and four touchdowns last season.

Michael Jackson III is Georgia’s football’s third transfer wide receiver this recruiting cycle joining Vanderbilt London Humphreys and Miami’s Colbie Young. Jackson III is a former three-star recruit.

Georgia football fans, coaches, and media are fired up to land a commitment from Michael Jackson III!

Head coach Kirby Smart

Go Dawgs !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) January 4, 2024

Jackson's Pro Football Focus grade

Jackson's career numbers in 3 seasons at USC: 519 snaps

69.3 overall grade

69.7 receiving grade Very physical at the catch point. 11 of 15 in contested catch situations in his career and 7 of 8 in 2023. https://t.co/cDy9cf4GeX https://t.co/HzAiIW1c08 — Brent Rollins (@BrentRollinsPhD) January 4, 2024

Jackson is UGA's fifth transfer this cycle

🚨 Commitment Alert 🚨 USC Transfer Michael Jackson II announces he will be transferring to Georgia Jackson is the fifth player to select the Bulldogs from the portal & the third receiver pic.twitter.com/o4pIYs5v2B — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) January 4, 2024

Media reaction

Georgia is taking a third wide receiver out of the transfer portal: Michael Jackson II, a junior at Southern California, confirms he is headed to Athens. In nine games this season, Jackson had 17 catches for 146 yards. He's from Las Vegas. — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) January 4, 2024

USC reaction

Michael Jackson III Thank you for all the amazing plays and HARD WORK you put in at USC! Wish you the very best in your future! Trojan FOREVER!⚔️ Fight On!✌️@mike3jack pic.twitter.com/3gSotGQ8od — Trojan Football (@TrojanFBx) January 4, 2024

Jackson's transfer commitment

