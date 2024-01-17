USC Trojans-Arizona Wildcats: Predictions and odds for Pac-12 game Wednesday

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Boogie Ellis #5 of the USC Trojans handles the ball in the second half defended by Spencer Jones #14 of the Stanford Cardinal at Galen Center on January 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Pac-12 conference men's basketball action continues Wednesday night with a matchup between the No. 13-ranked Arizona Wildcats (12-4, 3-2 Pac-12) hosting the USC Trojans (8-9, 2-4) at the McKale Center.

Arizona opened the year with eight consecutive wins, including two over ranked opponents. A matchup with No. 2-ranked Purdue handed the Wildcats their first loss of the season in mid-December. After a 9-2 start to the schedule, Arizona won three of its first four Pac-12 conference games. The Wildcats did drop their last game - a road matchup with Washington State - 73-70, despite a game-high 28 points from guard Caleb Love. That loss dropped Arizona to fourth in the Pac-12 standings despite boasting the best point differential (+19.3 points per game) in the conference.

Huskies on top again: UConn takes status as reigning NCAA champ, No. 1 in AP Top 25 into tough week of Big East play

USC started the season 5-2 but have dropped seven of their last 10 games since the start of December. Since the start of Pac-12 play in late December, wins and losses have come in pairs for the Trojans. Losses to Oregon and Oregon State preceded wins over California and Stanford. The Trojans' last two games were both losses to Washington State at home and Colorado on the start of their current road trip.

The Trojans' top scorer Boogie Ellis (hamstring) and Joshua Morgan (illness) are both questionable for this game. USC continues its road trip with their second game against a ranked opponent this season Wednesday in Tucson.

AP Player of the Week: New Orleans' Jordan Johnson averages 38 points in 2 games

USC at Arizona predictions

ClutchPoints: Arizona -16.5

Griffin Conant writes: "At the end of the day, Arizona is undefeated on their home floor for a reason and USC enters town extremely banged up. Just this alone is enough to spell disaster for the Trojans."

Winners and Whiners: Arizona -16.5

Viktor Allenson says: "Will Arizona win this game? Absolutely! The question is by how much, and recent history demonstrates that they can crush the Trojans by 17 or more. Last season at home, they beat USC by 15 and the season before they had a 20-point victory over the Trojans in Los Angeles."

Action Network: Arizona team total over

Alex Hinton writes: "The Wildcats might hit 10-plus 3s in this game. Plus, Love's slashing combined with Ballo and Krivas' scoring down low will give Arizona a few more ways to light up the scoreboard. Coming off a season-low at Washington State, I expect the Wildcats to bounce back in a big way here."

RealGM: Arizona 87, USC 70

Staff note that the Wildcats have won each of their five games this season when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites and the teams average 168 points per game combined, which is six more than this game's projected total.

NCAAM Odds: USC Trojans at Arizona Wildcats lines, betting odds

The Wildcats are big favorites to hand the Trojans their third straight loss, per odds from BetMGM Sportsbook.

Spread: Arizona (-19.5)

Moneyline: not available

Over/under: 158.5

How to watch USC vs. Arizona: TV and streaming

When: Jan. 17 at 10:00 p.m., ET

Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

Cable TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app, FuboTV

Stream the game: Catch the latest NBA action on FuboTV

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USC vs. Arizona: Predictions, picks, and betting odds