USC Trojans 2023 football schedule

The 2022 season just ended for the USC Trojans the day after New Year’s Day with a crushing 46-45 loss to the Tulane Green Wave in the Cotton Bowl.

It wasn’t the way the Trojans wanted the season to end, but still, 11 wins and a New Year’s Six Bowl in Lincoln Riley’s first year as head coach.

Alex Grinch has received a ton of criticism for another disappointing defensive performance, but all eyes can begin to shift to the 2023 season.

South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd just transferred to USC, and the Trojans continue to work the portal hard to make another deep run in 2023.

Now, the 2023 schedule is out for the Trojans. Let’s examine each of the opponents for USC next season.

VS SAN JOSE STATE, AUGUST 26

Sep 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans head coach Brent Brennan yells at officials after a penalty call in the first half of the game against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Trojans start the year with a home game against the San Jose State Spartans.

VS NEVADA WOLFPACK, SEPTEMBER 2

Sep 4, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack cornerback Isaiah Essissima (2) intercepts the football intended for California Golden Bears wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter (10) during the fourth quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Trojans have another Mountain West Conference opponent in LA: The Nevada Wolfpack, who had a disastrous year in 2022.

AT NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH, OCTOBER 14

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This year the Trojans face Notre Dame in South Bend.

AT ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive back Calen Bullock (7) breaks up a pass in the end zone against Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Andre Johnson (82) in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

USC will face Arizona State and new head coach Kenny Dillingham in Arizona this time around.

AT CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; California Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox (left) and Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands after a game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

USC hits the road to face Cal this year.

AT COLORADO BUFFALOES

Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sideline during the Orange Blossom Classic between Florida A&M University and Jackson State University at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.

Orange Blossom Classic 090521 Ts 3614

Yes, that is new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, and USC will head to Boulder to face an up-and-coming Buffs team.

AT OREGON DUCKS

Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

USC didn’t face Oregon in 2022, and in 2023 they travel to Eugene in what will be a massive showdown.

VS ARIZONA WILDCATS

Oct 29, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Dorian Singer (5) is unable to make a catch against the USC Trojans during the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

New USC WR Dorian Singer gets to face his former team in 2023 in Los Angeles.

VS STANFORD CARDINAL

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws the football during the first quarter against the USC Trojans at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The last time Stanford came to LA to face USC ended up being Clay Helton’s final game as head coach. Oh, how quickly things changed.

VS UCLA BRUINS

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins student section cheers against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The annual UCLA-USC game will be played at the Coliseum this time.

VS UTAH UTES

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) is pursued by Utah Utes safety Sione Vaki (28) on a 59-yard run in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Utah defeated USC twice this year and ruined their chances of a College Football Playoff spot. This time, Utah comes to Los Angeles. Advantage Trojans.

VS WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) and head coach Kalen DeBoer talk during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, USC plays all three of Oregon, Utah, and Washington in 2023 but doesn’t get Oregon State. The good news is that the Huskies and Utes will come to Los Angeles.

