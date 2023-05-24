USC tries to swipe 2024 safety Myles Davis from Texas

Myles Davis is 6-foot-1 and weighs 185 pounds. He attends Judson High School in Converse (Texas). The 247Sports composite ranks Davis as the No. 338 player nationally and the No. 32 safety prospect in the Class of 2024.

Davis has over 30 offers. His list of offers outside of USC includes other Power Five programs such as Texas, Florida, Nebraska, TCU, Texas A&M and Washington, with many more to come.

Davis told 247Sports.com’s Steve Wiltfong after his trip: “USC is in serious consideration for being my home. I’m considering moving some visits up so I can see how they are and make my decision this coming month, especially with them taking two safeties.”

The Texas Longhorns are the favorite to land a pledge from the 190-pounder, who is just over six feet tall. The Longhorns have a 56.2% chance to land his commitment.

Keep an eye out for Donte Williams and Alex Grinch to make a robust effort to land the Texas native. His official visit last month left a great impression on the four-star defensive back.

