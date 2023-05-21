USC tries to land two of Virginia’s top prospects, both in the trenches

Jaylen Gilchrist is a 6-foot-5 sophomore out of Salem High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He is currently rated as a four-star recruit across multiple recruiting sites. The Virginia native holds more than 20 offers.

The Virginia native has risen to become one of the most prominent recruits in the country, ranking as the 92nd-best player and the fifth-best interior offensive lineman in the United States.

USC also offered Gilchrist’s teammate, four-star edge rusher Ari Watford. The prospects are looked at as a possible package deal.

Watford is rated a five-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite, the No. 27 overall recruit, and the No. 4 edge rusher at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds.

USC doesn’t have very much trouble getting quality skill players. The Trojans are set at quarterback. They regularly load up at wide receiver. They have a deeper running back room than they did a year ago. Getting top linemen, offense and defense, is the true gateway toward improvment of the program at a national championship level (at least a College Football Playoff level). This could be a big catapult for the Trojans if they can land both prospects.

Where shall it be 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/eH1RZ4DcMj — Jaylen Gilchrist (@Jayleng75_) May 20, 2023

More 2023 NFL Draft!

New Trojans Wired podcast reviews USC at the 2023 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire