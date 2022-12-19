USC’s Tre White named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva

Field Level Media

DALLAS (AP) Marcus Carr and seventh-ranked Texas are playing through the lingering uncertainty surrounding the program following the suspension of coach Chris Beard. Carr scored 15 of his 17 points after halftime and the Longhorns beat Stanford 72-62 on Sunday in their second game since Beard was suspended at the start of the week following his arrest on a felony domestic violence charge. ''We love coach Beard ... every day in that locker room over there, myself included, we're all family,'' Longhorns acting head coach Rodney Terry said.