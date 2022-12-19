USC’s Tre White named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva
USC guard Tre White has been named the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva. White averaged 13.5 points on 52 percent shooting (11-21) and 4.5 rebounds in a pair of USC victories, including a 74-71 upset of then-No. 19 Auburn. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.