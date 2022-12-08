USC’s Tre White discusses career night against CSUF
USC freshman Tre White scored a career-high 15 points against Cal State Fullerton. He caught up with Pac-12 Networks to talk about what went well for him.
USC freshman Tre White scored a career-high 15 points against Cal State Fullerton. He caught up with Pac-12 Networks to talk about what went well for him.
Pac-12 Networks' Don MacLean and JB Long discussed USC's 64-50 win over Cal State Fullerton and how the Trojans' defense continues to win them games.
Will the pipeline from the East Coast continue?
HBO Max has canceled “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” after two seasons. The reality series, which was created by Issa Rae, is the third unscripted series to get the axe at the streamer this week. First, as exclusively reported by Variety, was Elan Gale’s fan-favorite “FBoy Island” on Monday, followed by voguing competition series “Legendary” on […]
USC men's basketball led the entire way in a 64-50 win over Cal State Fullerton. Tre White scored a career-high 15 points and Kobe Johnson added 14 as well.
The hardest task these days for the Boston Celtics might be staying humble. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 25 points, Malcolm Brogdon added 16 off the bench and the rolling Celtics embarrassed the sloppy Phoenix Suns 125-98 on Wednesday night. “You enjoy the moment, but you've got to understand why you did it,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said.
Mika Zibanejad had two goals and an assist, and the New York Rangers scored three times in 1:54 in the third period to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Wednesday night.
The fallout from the highly-criticized Las Vegas Invitational, which included IU, continues.
Eight players were ejected in total after George Washington’s Essence Brown and TCU’s Bella Cravens got into it on Monday night.
Sanders, an NFL legend, accepted Colorado’s head coaching job last weekend. Now he’s trying to flip the Tigers’ top 2023 recruit.
Even with some of the biggest names no longer on the market, there's still plenty of talent available as the Winter Meetings conclude.
The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came [more]
The family of Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba disputed a report from ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay about the wide receiver's injury status.
Safe to say this season hasn’t gone as planned for the Broncos and their fans.
On Tuesday, ESPN.com pushed the notion (likely planted by agent Don Yee) that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could be back on the field in as soon as seven weeks. On Wednesday, coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear that Garoppolo won’t be playing in seven weeks. “At best-case scenario, not to play football, seven-to-eight weeks, but [more]
No one wanted to talk about why the Cowboys starting running back was benched Sunday against the Colts. It turned out revealing something about this team.
Who has the best chance to win it all? Brazil is the betting favorite while defending World Cup champions France play England on Saturday.
Kylian Mbapp, Cristiano Ronaldo and Steph Curry all have massive salaries, but which athlete earns the most money each year?
Former Fairfield tight end Erick All is transferring from Michigan and has a list of three finalists.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez shared her thoughts on the soccer star’s removal from the Portugal team’s starting lineup for its Dec. 6 World Cup game. Here’s what she said.
Jeff Brohm's departure opens up Purdue football's head coaching job. Here is a list of names Purdue could consider to succeed him.