USC transfer tracker — Ralen Goforth heads the list of Trojans headed elsewhere for 2023

Welcome to one of the most important weeks in college football: It’s the start of the transfer portal for the 2022-2023 offseason cycle. Buckle up. It’s going to be a wild ride.

College football now has its own equivalent of pro sports free agency. Players look at their own situations and come to the conclusion that for various reasons — playing time for some, coaching fit for others, winning games for others — it’s best to pack up and go somewhere else.

The transfer portal officially opened on Monday. Over 1,000 players have already entered or at least expressed an intent to enter the portal. We have our national transfer tracker to keep tabs on a lot of notable names.

Here, we present our USC transfer tracker. Right now, it has players headed out, but soon enough, we’ll be able to add new players coming in to play for Lincoln Riley in 2023.

We’ll update and refresh the list below as needed:

Julien Simon leaves USC

Linebacker Julien Simon is the first USC player to make his transfer intentions known. Though, it’s like a number will follow because now a days transferring is just apart of the college football off-season.

Former four-star linebacker Julien Simon from Tacoma (Wash.) leaving #USC https://t.co/hza2HaaqHU — Gerard Martinez (@gmartlive) December 5, 2022

Tayler Katoa leaves USC

Tayler Katoa has played football in four years due to injuries and his Mormon mission.

His senior year in high school (Layton, UT) he played linebacker, defensive end and quarterback. He had 36 tackles, 2 sacks and a fumble recovery for a TD on defense, while on offense he ran for 784 yards on 117 carries (6.7 avg) with 14 TDs and threw for 299 yards with 3 TDs and 3 interceptions on 21-of-55 passing (38.2%) in 2016.

#USC linebacker Tayler Katoa has entered the Transfer Portal @247SportsPortal — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) December 5, 2022

Xavion Alford

6-foot, 180-pound third-year sophomore safety Xavion Alford announces he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Alford did not play this season after the #Texas transfer made 31 tackles and led #USC in interceptions last year. https://t.co/4PHXMK2ggp — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 5, 2022

Ralen Goforth

How can Lincoln Riley stock his roster? Louisville could be an outlet

This story coming out of Louisville could create a stampede of UL transfers to USC and other programs looking to scoop up talent. Louisville had a top-20 transfer portal class last season, and that class could now re-enter the portal, though we’ll see if Louisville can hire Jeff Brohm and limit the damage. You’ll want to follow the Louisville situation as one of many transfer portal sources of intrigue.

We’ll keep updating the USC transfer list below. Stay tuned.

