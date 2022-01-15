USC transfer target TE Michael Trigg shares video alongside QB Jaxson Dart from Oklahoma visit

Oklahoma hosted USC transfer targets tight end Michael Trigg and quarterback Jaxson Dart on Friday. The duo is reportedly set to visit Ole Miss over the weekend and make a final decision on what’s next for their respective futures.

Trigg excited the OU fan base on Saturday morning when he shared video of himself alongside Dart donning the crimson and cream during the visit.

Dart is the No. 3 player available in 247Sports’ transfer portal player rankings. Trigg isn’t listed in 247Sports’ transfer portal player rankings, but both were consensus four-star prospects coming out of high school.

Dart was the nation’s No. 45 player and No. 7 quarterback in the On3 consensus rankings for the 2021 recruiting class. 247Sports‘ composite placed Dart as the No. 69 player overall and No. 10 quarterback in the 2021 class.

Meanwhile, Trigg was ranked as the country’s fourth-best tight end and No. 154 player nationally by the On3 consensus. 247Sports‘ composite also rated Trigg as the nation’s No. 4 tight end in the 2021 class, but he was ranked a little higher overall as the No. 130 player nationally.

Dart saw action in six games for USC this past season. As a true freshman, the Kaysville, Utah, native completed 117-of-189 passes for 1,353 passing yards with nine passing touchdowns against five interceptions. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound quarterback also started each of the Trojans’ final three games of 2021.

Trigg caught seven passes for 109 yards with USC. His best games of the 2021 season came against Oregon State and Colorado. Against the Beavers, Trigg hauled in three grabs for 44 yards.

Then, against the Buffaloes, Trigg showcased his potential with a 46-yard touchdown reception.

If the Sooners win this recruiting battle, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby would be adding a highly sought-after quarterback, Dart, to battle UCF transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

OU would also bolster a tight end group that saw the return of Brayden Willis, added Missouri transfer Daniel Parker Jr. and signed Kaden Helms and Jason Llewellyn in its 2022 class.

