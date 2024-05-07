USC transfer target D.J. Wagner will visit John Calipari and Arkansas

The transfer portal drama surrounding former Kentucky Wildcat D.J. Wagner has taken a turn, very possibly away from USC and Eric Musselman. Wagner will reportedly visit John Calipari and Arkansas this coming weekend. CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein had the news first.

Wagner played for Calipari last season at Kentucky. He did not have a great season. He showed glimpses of his potential here and there, but was not consistently able to be a high-level performer for the Wildcats. Rob Dillingham, Reed Sheppard, and other players on the 2024 Kentucky roster were able to fulfill their potential or at least come close to doing so. Wagner could not be placed in that same category. The game did not come as naturally to him in Lexington.

The fact that Wagner is visiting Calipari, however, suggests that Wagner and Calipari think that with another year of working together, they can both help each other. If Wagner was bitterly disappointed with the coaching job Calipari did this past season at Kentucky, he wouldn’t want to reunite with Cal at Arkansas. A visit to Fayetteville would have been out of the question. If we are being honest here, Wagner going to USC appears to be less likely, and Arkansas should be considered the favorite. Follow Razorbacks Wire for more coverage.

Sources: Kentucky transfer DJ Wagner will visit Arkansas this weekend. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 7, 2024

