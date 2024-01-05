USC transfer receiver Michael Jackson III lands with SEC powerhouse

Georgia has added another wide receiver via the transfer portal. USC’s Michael Jackson III has committed to the program. The senior will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Jackson spent the past three seasons at USC. He caught 17 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown, appearing in nine games this past season. Jackson also has experience as a punt returner from his time as a Trojan.

Before announcing his Georgia commitment, Jackson shared a farewell message to USC.

“I want to thank God. I want to thank all of the coaching staff and all of my teammates at the University of Southern California, and thank you to all the fans that have supported me during my time at USC,” Jackson wrote in a note posted on social media.

Georgia ended the 2023 season with a 13-1 record after beating Florida State in the Orange Bowl. The Bulldogs open the 2024 season against Clemson on Aug. 31.

“Jackson is the third wideout added by the Bulldogs via the transfer portal this offseason, joining Colbie Young (Miami) and London Humphreys (Vanderbilt).

“Jackson follows former USC defensive backs coach Donte Williams, who took over the same role for Georgia last month.”

