USC transfer LB Ralen Goforth stays in Pac-12, heads to Washington

The transfer portal is as hot as they come right now, and the Pac-12 has seen quite a bit of movement in recent days. Monday has involved a flurry of activity in the conference, with a number of players transferring between schools within the league.

Earlier on Monday, Oregon commit Dante Moore flipped his decision and headed to UCLA instead of Oregon. Arizona standout WR Dorian Singer dashed for USC, and now USC transfer LB Ralen Goforth has left the Trojans and will stay in the Pac-12 Conference, deciding to play for the Washington Huskies (h/t Mike Vorel of The Seattle Times).

“Goforth — a senior and former St. John Bosco High School standout — announced a transfer to Washington from USC on Monday, immediately following an official visit. The Long Beach, California, product has one season of remaining eligibility,” Vorel wrote.

Goforth announced his decision to transfer from USC following the Pac-12 title game loss to Utah. Now he will play for the Huskies and Kalen DeBoer, who had a magnificent season in his first year as UW’s head coach.

In his fourth season with the Trojans, Goforth had 39 total tackles and a pick-six, which came against Rice. Then he made more headlines with a massive hit on Utah QB Cam Rising in the Pac-12 title game.

Goforth will offer a notable boost to the Huskies’ defense, and he will get one chance to play against the Trojans in 2023 — in L.A.

