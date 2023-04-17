USC transfer Gary Bryant Jr. locks in commitment date; Ducks favored to land WR
The Oregon Ducks seem to be well-positioned to land one of the top available players in the transfer portal, and they now know when the final announcement will come.
On Tuesday, it was reported by 247Sports’ Greg Biggins that former USC Trojans wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. would announce his commitment on May 13.
Bryant took a visit to Eugene at the end of March, and the Ducks are currently favored to land him according to 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions.
Bryant is also considering Arizona, Texas A&M, Miami, and UCLA.
Gary Bryant Jr.’s Recruiting Profile
Crystal Ball Prediction
Collegiate Stats
USC Trojans
2022: 3 Games | 2 catches, 15 yards, 0 TD
2021: 10 Games | 44 catches, 579 yards, 7 TD
2020: 5 Games | 7 catches, 51 yards, 0 TD
Vitals
Height
5-foot-11
Weight
165 pounds
Hometown
Corona, California
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Class
2020
Former Recruiting Profile
Stars
Ratings
State
247Sports
4
96
CA
WR
247Sports Composite
4
0.9766
CA
WR
Rivals
4
6.0
CA
WR
ESPN
4
84
CA
WR
On3 Recruiting
4
95.77
CA
WR
Recruitment
Entered transfer portal on January 9, 2023
Visited Eugene on March 16. 2023
Will Commit on May 13, 2023
Highlights