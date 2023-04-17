USC transfer Gary Bryant Jr. locks in commitment date; Ducks favored to land WR

The Oregon Ducks seem to be well-positioned to land one of the top available players in the transfer portal, and they now know when the final announcement will come.

On Tuesday, it was reported by 247Sports’ Greg Biggins that former USC Trojans wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. would announce his commitment on May 13.

Bryant took a visit to Eugene at the end of March, and the Ducks are currently favored to land him according to 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions.

Bryant is also considering Arizona, Texas A&M, Miami, and UCLA.

Gary Bryant Jr.’s Recruiting Profile

Crystal Ball Prediction

Collegiate Stats

USC Trojans

2022: 3 Games | 2 catches, 15 yards, 0 TD

2021: 10 Games | 44 catches, 579 yards, 7 TD

2020: 5 Games | 7 catches, 51 yards, 0 TD

Vitals

Height 5-foot-11 Weight 165 pounds Hometown Corona, California Projected Position Wide Receiver Class 2020

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars Ratings State 247Sports 4 96 CA WR 247Sports Composite 4 0.9766 CA WR Rivals 4 6.0 CA WR ESPN 4 84 CA WR On3 Recruiting 4 95.77 CA WR

Recruitment

Entered transfer portal on January 9, 2023

Visited Eugene on March 16. 2023

Will Commit on May 13, 2023

Highlights

