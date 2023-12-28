USC transfer Domani Jackson spending Rose Bowl practice with Alabama

Coming out of high school, Domani Jackson was one of the most highly touted recruits in the history of Southern California. As a junior, he earned All-American accolades as well as tying the California 100-meter dash record with a time of 10.25 seconds before committing to play football at USC.

During his two years with the Trojans, Jackson posted career stats of 34 tackles and four passes defended but ultimately wasn’t seeing the progress he needed to be a future NFL player. Jackson then decided to enter the portal on Dec. 18 and it was pretty quickly announced that Alabama and Michigan were the two leading candidates for his services.

Alabama has been out in Los Angeles preparing for the Rose Bowl, not far from Jackson’s hometown and right in USC’s backyard. Today, Jackson reportedly walked into Alabama’s practice with Bob Welton, Alabama’s player personnel director. With both Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold receiving first-round draft projections, it would make a ton of sense for Jackson to learn from Saban and come to Tuscaloosa.

Jackson is one of the best players in the portal, so that in itself would be a massive win for the Tide. Especially then when you factor in that it will be a major position of need for 2024 with Arnold and McKinstry gone.

USC cornerback Domani Jackson, in the transfer portal, walked in Alabama practice Thursday with player personnel director Bob Welton. Media viewing of stretching about to begin. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) December 28, 2023

