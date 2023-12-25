USC trails Auburn and Hugh Freeze in at least one measure of recruiting success

When looking at USC’s recruiting performance, we’re not going to measure the Trojans against every other college football program which has signed more blue-chip prospects than USC for the current (2024) cycle. We are, however, going to point out a few specific programs which have done more than the Trojans.

USC has pulled in eight blue-chip players for 2024. Oregon has 17. That’s notable and newsworthy. Miami and Mario Cristobal have 15. That’s also worth spotlighting, since Cristobal used to battle USC for recruits when he was Oregon’s head coach, also because Cristobal has actually been terrible on the job in his first two seasons in Miami.

The other school we really need to mention here — it’s the last one we’ll mention in comparison with USC — is Auburn. Hugh Freeze had a difficult first season. It was a battle just for Auburn to qualify for a bowl game. The Tigers got blown out by New Mexico State at home.

They still have reeled in 11 blue-chip prospects for the 2024 cycle, three more than USC, as noted by 247Sports.

It’s true that USC and Lincoln Riley need to win big to bring in recruits at an elite level, but other programs such as Auburn are outdoing USC in recruiting without winning big themselves. It’s a clear indication of how USC’s NIL operation is not serving or enhancing the football program as a whole. The Trojans certainly have a lot of work to do in general; that they are behind Auburn i a telling indicator of how many improvements they need to make.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire