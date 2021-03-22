USC track record with DBs has Gamecocks among Florida prospect’s top schools

South Carolina secondary coach Torrian Gray has cast a wide net around the state of Florida trying to catch some defensive backs he can bring to Columbia. He offered safety Kajuan Banks of Tallahassee in January, just a few days after joining the Gamecock staff.

Banks (5-10, 170) is considered a safety by the analysts but can also play corner and nickel. That’s a reason Gray has continued to pursue him.

“Coach Gray is keeping touch and is telling me he wants me to play early and all that,” Banks said. “I can play anywhere in the secondary, to be honest. He said I’m explosive and have a fast twitch. Versatility and speed. Speed is my game.”

Banks is just getting to know Gray, and just starting to learn about USC and its program. He does know the school has a reputation with defensive backs, and that’s got the Gamecocks in a top five that he has not yet released.

“I know they produce DBs and put them in the league,” Banks said. “South Carolina is most definitely in those schools.”

In eight games last season, Banks had 52 tackles with eight pass deflections and three interceptions. He’s a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 44 safety nationally in his class.

Jaleel Skinner update

Alabama football coach Nick Saban last week flexed his considerable recruiting muscle in the state of South Carolina again.

For the 2021 class, Saban signed tight end Robbie Ouzts of Rock Hill. Now he is going after tight end Jaleel Skinner (6-5, 200) of Greer. Saban and Skinner held a Zoom call Thursday, and Saban delivered the news of the offer directly to Skinner.

“This one was special. This one was different,” Skinner said. “This is the first time I’ve had a head coach offer me his self. Me and Coach Saban had a great conversation. It was great getting to actually talk to him. I really want to me him in person. He showed me some of the notes he wrote down on me, and me as a player, a lot of my strengths and my few weaknesses I have. He was telling me a lot about how they operate down there. I was really excited to get it. It really put a real big smile on my face just hearing it from him.”

Story continues

Skinner is a wide receiver trapped inside a tight end’s body. But schools are telling him he can be used both ways, flexed out as a tight end or even split out like a receiver. And he said Saban compared him to one of his all-time greats at the position, OJ Howard.

“He said that he liked that I’m a very versatile guy,” Skinner said. “I can play inside and outside. I’m a bigger, faster guy and they like those type of guys with their offense.”

Clemson also remains a major factor with Skinner. He said he and tight ends coach Tony Elliott are communicating a lot with Zoom calls. The same cannot be said for Skinner and USC as the Gamecocks appear to have moved on to other tight end targets.

“Unfortunately, me and South Carolina, we really don’t talk as much since they have a new coaching staff,” Skinner said. “It’s OK, though. It’s not like how it was with the old coaching staff. It’s OK. I’ve heard from them, but I don’t talk to them every day like I am with some other colleges.”

Skinner previously indicated a lean to Florida among his top schools, but right now he doesn’t feel that close to any one program.

Other Gamecock recruiting notes from the weekend