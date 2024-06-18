USC has toughest schedule in the country, says Pro Football Focus

USC football has a very tough schedule. Everyone knows that. The Trojans’ road in 2024 is extremely daunting. How daunting? Pro Football Focus thinks it is the No. 1 schedule in the country in terms of overall difficulty.

Here are some PFF notes from its preseason power rankings:

“Georgia out in front: PFF simulations give the Georgia Bulldogs an 18.95% chance of winning the national championship.

“A tough road for USC: The Trojans have the hardest schedule in the nation, according to PFF’s power rankings tool.

“Ohio State set for double-digit wins? In 10,000 simulations, the Buckeyes win 9.6 games on average in 2024, the second-best mark among FBS teams.”

USC has its nine Big Ten games, the LSU opener, and Notre Dame. Utah State is the only partial breather on the schedule, and even then, it’s certainly not an FCS cupcake akin to what SEC teams face (Chattanooga, The Citadel, etc.). All of this underscores the point that if USC goes 10-2 against this schedule, it will make the College Football Playoff. Book it … if the Trojans can surprise some people.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire