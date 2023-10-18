USC will have a tough matchup against Utah’s Sione Vaki

The Utah Utes have lost Micah Bernard and Chris Curry in the backfield. Ja’Quinden Jackson finally looked healthy this past Saturday (against Cal) for the first time in weeks. However, Kyle Whittingham and the Utes used safety Sione Vaki at running back in that Cal game as well. It paid off versus the Golden Bears.

Vaki stepped up for Utah in a 34-14 win. Vaki posted 15 carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns and added four total tackles on defense.

Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig said, “Sione has a great offensive background, he was a really good offensive player in high school.”

Sione Vaki was named the Paul Hornung Award National Player of the Week for his two-way excellence against Cal. The Paul Hornung Award is given to the most versatile player in college football. Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes is an obvious candidate. Vaki became a prime candidate with his game against Cal.

Look for Ludwig and Whittingham to use Vaki in offensive packages against the Trojans on Saturday.

Follow Fighting Irish Wire for more on Notre Dame after the Irish beat USC.

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Follow Ducks Wire for coverage of Oregon football after the loss to Washington.

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs against Utah and into November.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Utah.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire