USC tops preseason All-Pac-12 football team with six first-team selections

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis was named to the media's preseason All-Pac-12 first team on Thursday. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

As the Pac-12’s postponed season prepares for its long-awaited debut this weekend, the perception of the conference’s top talent appears to lean heavily toward USC, which saw a conference-leading six players named to the media’s preseason All-Pac-12 first team on Thursday.

USC sophomore Kedon Slovis earned 17 of 22 votes as the Pac-12’s top quarterback, and he was joined on the first team by his top two receivers, Amon-ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns, as well as the Trojans’ top returning offensive lineman, Alijah Vera-Tucker. On defense, edge rusher Drake Jackson and safety Talanoa Hufanga also earned top preseason marks.

Punter Ben Griffiths was added to the second team, while defensive linemen Marlon Tuipulotu and Brandon Pili and defensive backs Isaiah Pola-Mao and Olaijah Griffin were given honorable mention.

UCLA had two players — defensive end Osa Odighizuwa and all-purpose player Demetric Felton — named to the second-team and another, offensive lineman Sean Rhyan, given honorable mention.

The Pac-12 list this season is largely based on residual hype, comments from coaches and scant video evidence, with media across the conference unable to observe any practice in the lead-up to the Saturday start.

The Trojans were picked earlier in the offseason to take part in the Pac-12 title game against Oregon. But in that matchup, the media predicted USC to lose.

The Times does not vote in media polls per its policy.

2020 preseason All-Pac-12 conference team

First team offense

QB: Kedon Slovis, USC



RB: CJ Verdell, Oregon



RB: Max Borghi, Washington State



WR: Amon-ra St. Brown, USC



WR: Tyler Vaughns, USC



TE: Brant Kuithe, Utah



C: Drew Dalman, Stanford



OL: Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC



OL: Abraham Lucas, Washington State



OL: Jaxson Kirkland, Washington



OL: Nick Ford, Utah









































First team defense

DL: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon



DL: Mustafa Johnson, Colorado



DL: Jordan Scott, Oregon



DL: Jermayne Lole, Arizona State



LB: Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Oregon State



LB: Nate Landman, Colorado



LB: Drake Jackson, USC



DB: Elijah Molden, Washington



DB: Camryn Bynum, California



DB: Talanoa Hufanga, USC



DB: Deommodore Lenoir, Oregon









































First team specialists

PK: Blake Mazza, Washington State



P: Michael Turk, Arizona State



AP: Max Borghi, Washington State









Second team offense

QB: Jayden Daniels, Arizona State



RB: Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State



RB: Christopher Brown Jr., California



WR: Frank Darby, Arizona State



WR: Johnny Johnson III, Oregon



TE: Cade Otton, Washington



C: Orlando Umana, Utah



OL: Jake Curhan, California



OL: Dohnovan West, Arizona State



OL: Foster Sarell, Stanford



OL: Simi Moala, Utah









































Second team defense

DL: Mika Tafua, Utah



DL: Thomas Booker, Stanford



DL: Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA



DL: Brett Johnson, California



LB: Kuony Deng, California



LB: Jahad Woods, Washington State



LB: Ryan Bowman, Washington



DB: Jack Jones, Arizona State



DB: Elijah Hicks, California



DB: Mykael Wright, Oregon



DB: Aashari Crosswell, Arizona State









































Second team specialists

PK: Peyton Henry, Washington



P: Ben Griffiths, USC



AP: Demetric Felton, UCLA & Britain Covey, Utah (tie)









Honorable mention (received votes from four or more members of the media)

RUNNING BACK: Alex Fontenot, Colorado

WIDE RECEIVER: K.D. Nixon, Colorado; Britain Covey, Utah

CENTER: Michael Saffell, California; Luke Wattenberg, Washington

OFFENSIVE LINE: Donovan Laie, Arizona; William Sherman, Colorado; Brandon Kipper, Oregon State; Sean Rhyan, UCLA; Josh Watson, Washington State

DEFENSIVE LINE: Zeandae Johnson, California; Brandon Pili, USC; Marlon Tuipulotu, USC; Viane Moala, Utah

LINEBACKER: Merlin Robertson, Arizona State; Cameron Goode, California; Isaac Slade-Matautia, Oregon; Devin Lloyd, Utah

DEFENSIVE BACK: Lorenzo Burns, Arizona; Chase Lucas, Arizona State; Olaijah Griffin, USC; Isaiah Pola-Mao, USC; Trent McDuffie, Washington

PLACE KICKER: Cristian Zendejas, Arizona State; Jet Toner, Stanford

PUNTER: Oscar Draguicevich III, Washington State

ALL-PURPOSE: Mykael Wright, Oregon; Travell Harris, Washington State







This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.