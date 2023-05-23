USC in top five for four-star 2024 offensive lineman from Florida

Four-star offensive line recruit Jason Zandamela has named his top five schools. Zandemela’s top schools are USC, Georgia, Florida State, Miami, and Oklahoma.

Zandamela on the Trojans: “(I like) their culture and I’m a big fan of their current center. I watched his tape a lot because I almost revolve my game around how he plays it. I really like how offensive line coach Josh Henson coaches.”

Zandamela grew up playing rugby in Mozambique before moving to the United States in late 2020. The star offensive lineman attends Clearwater Academy International in Clearwater, Fla., where he has grown into a top-100 prospect according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound Zandamela ranks as high the No. 2 interior offensive line recruit, sitting at that spot in both the Rivals and 247Sports rankings. He is a four-star prospect on ESPN and On3, too. This is the kind of high-end recruit in another part of the country the Trojans need to land on a relatively consistent basis if they want to rise to the top tier of college football.

Since arriving in the US in 2020, I have had the opportunity to build relationships with many incredible programs from across the country. However, to ensure I’m making the right decision for my future, these are the schools I’ll be communicating with moving forward. Thank you.🙏 pic.twitter.com/FMmoMLC0n4 — Jason Zandamela🇲🇿 (@JasonZandamela) May 22, 2023

