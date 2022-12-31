USC thrives late in regulation, beats Washington to move to 11-3 for the season

The USC Trojans had everything going their way midway through the second half of Friday night’s Pac-12 Conference game against the Washington Huskies. USC led 53-46 with 12:45 left. The Trojans were getting the shots they wanted against Washington’s defense. They were preventing the Huskies from being comfortable at the offensive end of the floor. USC was generating balanced scoring, with several different players scoring seven or more points.

Then it happened. It happens in nearly every USC game against a non-cream puff opponent.

For several minutes, the Trojans go through a lull in which they turn the ball over, they lose track of an opponent’s hot shooter, and they struggle to score.

It happened against Washington: USC allowed a 12-2 Husky run and fell behind 58-55 with 10 minutes left. The Trojans do not have a large margin for error right now. They have to build their resume and create a cushion. They don’t currently have one in the pursuit of an NCAA Tournament bid. It was essential to at least split these games in the state of Washington, and it would have been extremely concerning if the Trojans had to go to Pullman on Sunday having to win just to get a split. They needed a win in Seattle to create the possibility of a road sweep, which would put this team in a much better position to get an NCAA bid.

The Trojans got the job done, turning things around in the final 10 minutes to win 80-67. Here are some relevant notes on how they pulled through against Washington:

CLAMPING DOWN ON D

#Washington has not made a field goal in the last eight minutes and Boogie Ellis just delivered the possible DAGGER with his fourth three-pointer (from WAY DOWNTOWN) to give him 25 points on the night. 73-63, 2:23 to go. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 31, 2022

HOW USC GOT IN TROUBLE BEFORE THE LATE RALLY

#USC has 10 field-goal attempts in the second half. #Washington has 20. Huskies coincidentally have a 24-14 advantage in second-half scoring. https://t.co/4KKqhx4dPZ — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 31, 2022

IT WON'T BE LIKE THIS IN MOST GAMES

Keyon Menifield has 8 points on 3-for-4 shooting. UW's soft interior defense making USC's Joshua Morgan (10 points, 5-for-5 shooting) look like Giannis Antetokounmpo. USC 17, UW 15 | 11:14, 1Q — Percy Allen (@PercyAllen206) December 31, 2022

VIDEO

Deeeep three from @BoogieEllis! He's got 25 tonight and we lead by 10! 📺: ESPN2

📱: https://t.co/9f2PzoF5Rb pic.twitter.com/3nDAOzG2h1 — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) December 31, 2022

DUNK CITY

TRE WHITE WEIGHS IN

SOMETHING OLD, SOMETHING NEW

A very familiar half of USC basketball: 9 turnovers, 33% shooting on 3-pointers A not-very-familiar half of USC basketball: 5 players with 5 or more points, 3 with 7 or more. Much better to have balanced scoring than one guy getting hot. Trojans have to value the ball. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) December 31, 2022

THE FIRST 30 MINUTES SET UP THE FINAL 10

Balanced production is so important for USC because it enables Boogie and Peterson to not seek too much offense. They can play defense, facilitate/ballhandle, and pick their spots as scorers. They're so much better when they play that way. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) December 31, 2022

CLOSING TIME

USC's balanced attack marked the first 30 minutes. Boogie Ellis owned the final 10. It's a good mixture for the Trojans. Boogie can defer to teammates but then become the closer when needed. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) December 31, 2022

TURNOVERS WERE STILL A PROBLEM

USC with 16 turnovers (4:30 left). What is especially annoying about these turnovers is that they're occurring early on the shot clock. Trojans' wasted possessions aren't even burning extra time. https://t.co/N3HyKoGrr6 — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) December 31, 2022

OUTLOOK IS GETTING BETTER

After a rough first two weeks, USC quietly playing very good basketball. Trojans go to Washington and beat the Huskies to get to 11-3 and 3-0 in Pac-12 play. Well-positioned for a top-four conference finish and an NCAA tournament berth. — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) December 31, 2022

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire