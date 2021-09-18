USC team plane tips backward on tarmac in Idaho

This might not be USC’s month or year.

The Trojans were throttled at home last Saturday by Stanford.

Monday, they saw head coach Clay Helton fired.

And Friday, when they arrived in Lewiston, Idaho, for their Saturday game at Washington State in Pullman, the team plane tipped backward with coaches and staff still on it.

USC just arrived in Pullman WA for their game with Wazzu. Here’s their plane… Half the team was still on it too😳 no explanation yet… pic.twitter.com/3lwvChstEA — Dave Stockton Jr (@DSJR1) September 18, 2021

The grounds crew did not put the plane’s tail stand in place.\