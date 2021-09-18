USC team plane tips backward on tarmac in Idaho

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This might not be USC’s month or year.

The Trojans were throttled at home last Saturday by Stanford.

Monday, they saw head coach Clay Helton fired.

And Friday, when they arrived in Lewiston, Idaho, for their Saturday game at Washington State in Pullman, the team plane tipped backward with coaches and staff still on it.

The grounds crew did not put the plane’s tail stand in place.\

Recommended Stories