USC and TCU finished 1-2 at the 2022 Heisman ceremony, but their story runs deeper than that

USC’s Caleb Williams won the 2022 Heisman Trophy, with TCU quarterback Max Duggan finishing second. There is poetry and symbolism in the fact that USC and TCU produced the top two vote-getters in this particular Heisman competition.

If you look at Heisman Trophy history, and if you look at the men who coached these two terrific players, you’ll notice some connections between USC and TCU. If you stop and realize that USC is playing in the Cotton Bowl this postseason, there are other links to make between the Trojans and the Horned Frogs. Let’s take a look at a story which goes beyond the fact that Caleb and Max finished in the Heisman top two this year:

RILEY BROTHERS

No matter what happens tonight…this picture represents so much. So thankful for our parents, Mike & Marilyn Riley, for raising us & making nights like tonight possible- pic.twitter.com/JO14PsHWLm — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 11, 2022

GARRETT RILEY

It's award season at TCU. OC Garrett Riley won the Broyles Award for the country's top assistant. (He's the brother of USC's Lincoln Riley.) https://t.co/vURbylf44M — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 6, 2022

ONE RILEY BROTHER WILL BE IN THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

Max Duggan was humble and high-character while representing #TCU in New York. Now, the Heisman runner up is ready to focus on Michigan. #GoFrogs | @TCUFootball https://t.co/2zH7K7YBS1 — Jamie Plunkett (@FrogPreacher) December 11, 2022

USC'S LAST COTTON BOWL VICTORY CAME VS TCU COACH SONNY DYKES' FATHER, SPIKE DYKES

TCU'S DAVEY O'BRIEN WAS THE FIRST QB TO WIN THE HEISMAN TROPHY

Today in 1938, TCU quarterback Davey O'Brien is awarded the Heisman Trophy. pic.twitter.com/VsALXcYSnw — Texas Sports History (@TXSportsHistory) December 6, 2022

TCU HAS THE FIRST HEISMAN QB, USC THE MOST RECENT HEISMAN QB

Who wins Heisman today? Caleb Williams or Max Duggan? https://t.co/D3IZWt4jZR pic.twitter.com/swJFTIvv1l — John Daniels 🔥 (@jdanielssports) December 10, 2022

ELITE COACHES: SONNY DYKES AND LINCOLN RILEY

Nov 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes on the sidelines during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

TCU TURNAROUND FROM 5-7 IN 2021

BREAKING: #GoFrogs🐸 Sonny Dykes named Walter Camp National Coach of the Year. Dykes in Year 1 play a new school finished 12-1 and led TCU to the #CFBPlayoff. BONUS: Sonny Dykes also surpassed dad, Spike Dykes, in total career wins. Hell of a season for a great coach. — Cole Thompson (@MrColeThompson) December 7, 2022

USC TURNAROUND FROM 4-8 IN 2021

Overall, great run for #USC in year one under Lincoln Riley. 11-2. Caleb Williams likely wins the Heisman. NY6 bowl. Big turnaround from 4-8 last season. — Ryan Abraham (@insidetroy) December 3, 2022

QUICK MATH: USC AND TCU BOTH IMPROVED BY 7 GAMES THIS REGULAR SEASON

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

MAX DUGGAN ON THE RUN

Max Duggan on the run: electric city pic.twitter.com/efwejCYzw3 — Steve Helwick (@s_helwick) September 3, 2022

CALEB WILLIAMS SCRAMBLE

Caleb Williams is special. pic.twitter.com/corCDK3bTM — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 27, 2022

MAX DUGGAN PASS

MAX DUGGAN 71-YARD TD PASS 🎯 pic.twitter.com/EvY1eYvdn2 — ESPN (@espn) October 29, 2022

CALEB WILLIAMS PASS

"Never do that … unless you're Caleb Williams." 😤 This TD pass was smooth‼️ pic.twitter.com/5goxFFiErF — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 2, 2022

MORE CALEB

MORE MAX (BEFORE HIS HEISMAN YEAR)

TCU's Max Duggan may have pulled off the best run of the season. pic.twitter.com/kIADhAx8dc — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 19, 2019

2023 COTTON BOWL: USC PLAYS IN THE STADIUM WHERE TCU PLAYED ITS MOST RECENT GAME

🔊 The 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic is set! 🔊 🎉 @GreenWaveFB faces @uscfb on Monday, January 2 at AT&T Stadium.

Kickoff is set for Noon CT on ESPN . 🎉#LikeNoOther | #RollWave | #FightON | pic.twitter.com/WY4EROqdZq — Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (@CottonBowlGame) December 4, 2022

