USC targets expected to shine in St John Bosco-Allen showcase this weekend

Big football games are already here. You don’t have to wait for Saturday’s opening day of the college football season.

18,000 fans are expected Friday at Eagle Stadium when Allen (Texas) takes the field to play the No. 1 team in the nation, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), in a battle between two of the best high school football programs of the past decade. Bosco and Allen have arguably been the best teams in their respective states and have both won national titles over the past decade.

St. John Bosco head coach Jason Negro has a 127-25 record in his 13th season. The Bosco Braves have won state championships in 2013, 2016 and 2019 and hope to win in the toughest league in California, featuring Mater Dei, Orange Lutheran, J-Serra Catholic, Rancho Santa Margarita, and Servite (Anaheim).

Allen is ranked 48th nationally. Bosco is expected to win and win big. The main reason is a USC Trojan target, defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei, the younger brother of former top-five overall recruit and current Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

Other USC Trojan targets include: Bosco (S) R.J Jones, (CB) Marcelles Williams, (LB) Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, and Ole Miss commit Jordan Lockhart.

Allen’s USC target: edge rusher Zina Umeozulu, a four-star recruit from the Class of 2024.

Here’s how to check out these USC targets this weekend in high school action: Live-Stream your team’s games in 2022 on the NFHS Network.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire