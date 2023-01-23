USC targets 2025 running back who happens to be an elite sprinter

Harlem Berry is already getting noticed, even though his high school career has two more years left. The 6-foot, 165-pound, 15-year-old running back from Metairie, La., was offered by USC this week. He has plenty of time to make his decision. One can only wonder if he thinks he could be the next great Trojan running back of the future.

The four-star running back holds an early impressive offer list from Auburn, LSU, Oregon, Penn State, Ohio State, Oregon, Florida State, Baylor, Syracuse, Nebraska and Mississippi State.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound sophomore is rated a consensus four-star prospect in the 2025 class, the No. 19 overall prospect and the No. 2 running back via the 247Sports Composite.

Berry had a highly productive season with 1,494 yards on just 99 carries (15.1 yards per carry) and 29 TDs. He also caught four passes for 50 yards.

Berry won the 100- and 200-meter races for the state of Lousiana as a sophomore and could soon be a household name across the nation with two years to go before embarking on his collegiate career.

USC does not hold a commitment in the 2025 class after the recent decommitment of Orange (Calif.) cornerback Jett White.

List

Coach Prime faces the pain: Deion Sanders' 2023 Colorado football schedule is absolutely brutal

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire