USC target and top 2024 running back Taylor Tatum sets commitment date

After picking up scholarship offers from 39 programs, elite 2024 running back Taylor Tatum is deciding between USC and Oklahoma. He will announce his commitment in one and a half weeks.

A recruitment that has now come down to the Oklahoma Sooners and the USC Trojans will be decided on July 21 at 11 a.m. Central time, 9 a.m. Pacific. Tatum — a Longview, Texas, product — will announce via Longview Gameday on YouTube and Facebook.

Tatum is listed as measuring over 5-10, checking in at 205 pounds. On the 247Sports composite rankings, Tatum is the No. 1 running back, No. 9 Lone Star State recruit, and No. 33 prospect nationally in the Class of 2024.

Earlier visits to Los Angeles and Norman have undoubtedly shaped Tatum’s decision. USC’s appealing offer, complete with an exciting game plan from coach Lincoln Riley and a compelling vision for Tatum’s brand growth, was initially attractive. Tatum praised the USC experience, hinting at the possibilities of achieving much under Coach Riley’s tutelage.

However, the Oklahoma Sooners have been picking up significant momentum on the recruiting trail of late with the addition of five-star tight end Davon Mitchell to go along with four stars Zion Kearney and Michael Hawkins.

If you have been reading our friends over at Sooners Wire, they have noted that Tatum has picked up crystal ball predictions for Oklahoma in recent days.

Nation’s No. 1 Ranked RB Taylor Tatum Announcing Commitment June 21❕ ➡️ https://t.co/TpuXag0kB0 via @On3USC pic.twitter.com/Nx3dKRWdyT — Scott Schrader (@Scott_Schrader) July 10, 2023

