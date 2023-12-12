USC target, safety Faletau Satuala, sets commitment date

Four-star prospect Faletau Satuala of Bountiful High School in Utah intends to announce his college choice live during the 2024 All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 6.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound prospect racked up 60 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 6 interceptions, and 6 pass breakups in 10 games for Bountiful in his senior season. On the other side of the ball, Satuala added 327 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns on 26 catches, plus 14 rushing yards on 11 carries and 82 throwing yards on 6-of-9 completed passes.

Utah is the favorite to land the safety but UCLA, USC, Arizona, Arizona State, BYU and Tennessee are also in the mix. USC can use all the help it can get in the secondary, especially given the poor performance of the secondary this past season. The Trojans can also use versatile athletes with Satuala’s overall profile. Having players with diverse skill sets would give D’Anton Lynn even more flexibility in plugging players into specific positions. This would make USC’s defense harder to play against as the Trojans move into the Big Ten Conference.

Yes, that’s All American Bowl invitee, Faletau Satuala! https://t.co/IPcM5hpRjd — Steve Bartle (@SBartle247) December 8, 2023

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire