USC target Keyvn Humes sets official visit dates

After reclassifying from the 2025 to 2024 recruiting class on Dec. 25, St. Frances Academy defensive back Kevyn Humes announced his top six schools. He also released his remaining visit schedule for the final month of his recruitment process.

On Sunday evening, Humes took to his Instagram account to announce Florida alongside Maryland, Notre Dame, Penn State, Syracuse and USC.

His visits are set up as follows: the Syracuse Orange (Jan. 12-14), the Penn State Nittany Lions (Jan. 19-21), the USC Trojans (Jan. 22-24), and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Jan. 26-28). He has yet to schedule a trip to Maryland — his home-state school — but is expected to do so.

The second national signing day is on Feb. 7. While much of the national recruiting picture was filled in over the past few weeks, there are still plenty of open recruitments left as some prospects wait to make their final decisions. USC hopes to gain momentum given its Holiday Bowl victory and its very impressive coaching staff hires under Lincoln Riley.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire