USC target and four-star WR Ryan Pellum names top two schools

Ryan Pellum is a top target for USC at wideout in the 2024 class. He checks in at 5-foot-11 and 169 pounds. The pass-catcher reminds me a lot of former Trojan Marquise Lee.

The Long Beach, California, native is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3. In the 247Sports composite, Pellum is the No. 4 player in California, the No. 6 receiver in the country, and the No. 48 overall prospect in his class.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022, Ryan Pellum caught 52 passes for 1,028 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged 19.8 yards a catch and also racked up 27 tackles on the defensive side of the ball at cornerback. Pellum also had 10 touchdown receptions and 722 yards as a sophomore in the 2021 season.

USC holds the lead in Pellum’s recruitment according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM). The Trojans sit with a 44.3% chance to land his pledge while Oregon sits in second with a 22.4% chance.

Pellum took an official visit to USC last weekend, and he is set to take an official visit to Oregon this coming weekend. We will see how quickly he makes his decision after weighing both options next week.

More 1977 Rose Bowl!

WATCH: Anthony Munoz, Charles White explain why they came to USC

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire