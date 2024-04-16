USC target Cam Scott ready to reveal new college choice. Here’s what we know

Lexington High School’s top basketball star will announce his new college commitment Wednesday.

Cam Scott, a top South Carolina men’s basketball target and former Texas signee, is expected to announce and sign with a college during Lexington High’s spring signing period ceremony Wednesday morning at the school, a source close to him told The State on Tuesday.

The ceremony will start around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, which is the first day of the NCAA spring signing period for basketball and other sports (April 17-May 15).

Scott, a graduating senior who ranks as the No. 34 overall recruit in the Class of 2024, has kept his recruitment details quiet, after being released from his national letter of intent at Texas last week.

But he said in a social media post Monday that he wanted to “be looking to stay closer to my loved ones as I pursue the next steps in my basketball career,” fueling speculation that he could commit to USC and coach Lamont Paris.

The four-star recruit originally committed to Texas back in August at his high school’s fall ceremony. Scott had offers from Auburn, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi and Oregon. He said after announcing his decision to join the Longhorns that the Gamecocks were the runner-up in his recruitment.

Scott was a five-time all-state member and the back-to-back South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year at Lexington, where he scored a school record 2,475 career points. As a senior, the 6-foot-5 Scott averaged 22 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.3 steals per game and led Lexington to its first state championship title in 24 years.

The South Carolina men’s basketball team still has three scholarships to work with and already has two high school signees joining the program this summer, Hayden Assemian and Trent Noah. If he commits to USC, Scott, the No. 1 recruit in the state, would join that class and enroll this summer ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The Gamecocks are coming off an excellent season. In Paris’ second year, USC went 26-8 (13-5 SEC) and made the NCAA Tournament as a No. 6 seed after being picked to finish last in the conference in the preseason poll. Paris was rewarded with a contract extension after leading South Carolina to its first NCAA Tournament in seven years and only its third since 2000.

Lou Bezjak contributed reporting.