USC talks to Wisconsin blogger and site editor about 2024 and Big Ten football

The 2024 college football season will be USC’s first in the Big Ten Conference. USC and the University of Wisconsin will be fellow conference members for the first time. Big Ten football will be played in Madison, as it has been for the past century. Big Ten football will also be played in Los Angeles. It will all be very new and unfamiliar, and we are going to miss natural Western rivalries with Stanford and Cal and Arizona State. However, the idea of USC facing Wisconsin and Penn State and Michigan is certainly exciting, given the possibilities created by those new games in the Big Ten.

We wanted to have a conversation with one of our new Big Ten partners.

Badgers Wire editor Ben Kenney joined us on a podcast to explore USC, Wisconsin, the new Big Ten, and a lot of other topics related to the two schools and their new conference. It’s a fun conversation with quite a lot of material to chew on. We think you’ll enjoy it, but you can see — or rather, hear — for yourself.

Be sure to follow Ben Kenney and Badgers Wire for the best in Wisconsin sports coverage.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire