USC’s Tahj Washington selected to 2023 Paul Hornung Award watch list

USC junior wide receiver Tahj Washington has been selected to the 2023 Paul Hornung Award watch list.

In 2022, Washington had 50 receptions for 785 yards (15.7 avg) with 6 TDs, as well as 3 kickoff returns for 75 yards (25.0 avg) while appearing in 14 games with 11 starts (all but Stanford, Fresno State and Arizona State) as a redshirt junior. He also recorded 1 tackle in the Pac-12 Championship game against Utah.

In his three-year collegiate career (one year at Memphis and two years at USC), he has 150 receptions for 2,162 yards (14.4 avg) with 13 TDs, 22 kickoff returns for 438 yards (19.9 avg), 4 rushes for 11 yards (2.8 avg) with a TD in 37 games (with 32 starts).

Washington was named a 2022 All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention selection. Washington is part of a wide-open battle for starting wide receiver positions on the 2023 USC roster. Head coach Lincoln Riley is creating a culture of open competition in preseason camp. He is looking for the players who will separate themselves in camp and earn the WR1 designation on the depth chart. We’ll see if Washington can do that.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire