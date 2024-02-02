USC’s Tahj Washington improves NFL draft stock in East-West Shrine Bowl

The 99th annual East-West Shrine Bowl unfolded Thursday night. It featured three 2023 USC Trojans who are getting ready for the 2024 NFL Draft. Tahj Washington stole the show.

USC edge rusher Solomon Byrd and cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace joined Washington as the USC representatives in the game. Washington made a big play on Thursday and was able to sustain momentum from a great week of Shrine Bowl practices. He clearly improved his draft stock this week in Texas. Washington was one of the best players all week in practice and had a solid game Thursday night. I expect him to go in the middle of Day 3, probably in the fifth round of the draft.

The game also featured former USC QB Kedon Slovis, who transferred to BYU.

Team West defeated Team East 26-11. The game was played at Ford Center at the Star, the Dallas Cowboys’ practice facility, in Frisco, Texas.

Tulane cornerback Jarius Moore won defensive MVP. The offensive MVP was Southern Miss running back Frank Gore Jr.

Last year, 45 participants from the East-West Shrine Bowl were selected in the 2023 NFL draft, including quarterbacks Aidan O’Connell and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Taulia Tagovailoa scrambles out of the pocket and hits USC WR Tahj Washington for a chunk play. The drive stalls out and they settle for 3. 17-3 with 2:05 left in the half. @ShrineBowl @PFN365 pic.twitter.com/YZIaS7Kyzt — Tony Catalina (@Tony_Catalina) February 2, 2024

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire