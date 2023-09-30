USC survives frantic Colorado charge in 48-41 slobberknocker

USC was ravaging Colorado for 30 minutes but had to survive a Buffaloes comeback for a 48-41 victory on Saturday at Folsom Field.

Caleb Williams threw six touchdown passes but his Trojans allowed the last 20 points of the game.

Williams and Colorado QB Shadeur Sanders were each outstanding.

They combined for 774 passing yards and 10 touchdowns through the air.

It would have been easy for Deion Sanders’ Buffs to let down after falling behind by 27 but they didn’t.

Sanders made an incredible throw on a fourth-down play for a Colorado touchdown.

The end zone cam of that TD for Colorado pic.twitter.com/3VzNxMCkBW — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 30, 2023

Colorado managed to close within seven points but the march to the final touchdown ate up a lot of clock.

An onside kick attempt failed as USC easily recovered the football.

Shadeur Sanders found another receiving target in freshman Omarion Miller. He made the first catches of his Colorado career and wound up with 7 receptions for 196 yards.

Colorado, which won one game last season, now has Arizona State, Stanford, and UCLA up next.

They are all winnable games for a program that has made a fantastic turnaround.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire