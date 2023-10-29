USC survives Cal in wild Pac-12 clash, 50-49

Give Justin Wilcox, head coach of Cal credit. He took his chance to beat USC on Saturday in Berkeley.

The 2-point conversion attempt with 58 seconds left didn’t work and the Golden Bears endured a 50-49 loss to the Trojans in a wild Pac-12 game.

The Trojans trailed by 11 at the half and 14 in the fourth quarter before scoring 21 straight points to take a 50-43 lead.

Cal turnovers helped the USC cause immensely.

Still, the Golden Bears rallied one last time. They went 79 yards in 9 plays over 2:30 and scored when Fernando Mendoza connected with Justin Williams-Thomas for a 13-yard TD play.

That set the stage for the decision by Wilcox.

He went for a 2-point conversion and the pass was incomplete.

Cal’s failed 2 point conversion pic.twitter.com/6ZRpy23tGo — C. J. Lowe (@Big12CJL) October 29, 2023

USC improved to 7-2 and 4-1 in the conference. Cal is 3-5 and 1-4 in the Pac-12.

Reigning Heisman winner Williams threw for 369 yards in the victory.

