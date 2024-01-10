USC stuns the college football world by flipping Georgia commit Jayden Maiava

The USC Trojans missed out on a number of quarterbacks in the transfer portal, most notably Will Howard, who decided to go to Ohio State.

Then, UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava decided to go to Georgia and be the heir apparent to Carson Beck. However, late on Tuesday night in a stunning turn of events, reports emerged that Maiava flipped his commitment from Georgia to USC, per Greg Biggins of 247Sports.

It’s quite a newsworthy decision. Maiava just finished his freshman year as the QB for UNLV. He threw for 2,794 yards with 14 touchdowns. The Las Vegas native now is reportedly going from UNLV to Georgia to USC in a swift turn of events.

Maiava going from Georgia to USC in a matter of days shows how quickly things can change in the transfer portal.

For now, Lincoln Riley has a new quarterback to potentially compete with Holiday Bowl hero Miller Moss. At the very least, USC has two quarterbacks in the room for 2024, and Maiava could be the 2025 quarterback if we assume Moss will be the starter for 2024. This is how USC needed to stack the quarterback room.

In one of the more whirlwind recruitments I can remember, I'm now hearing former #UNLV QB Jayden Maiava has flipped his commitment from #Georgia to #USC, this one has gone back and forth 2-3 times so might not call this one done until he starts classes pic.twitter.com/Au5ReWhb2P — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) January 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire