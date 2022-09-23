USC strength and conditioning program will merit scrutiny under Lincoln Riley

On The Riley Files, Oklahoma insider Kegan Reneau openly wondered if USC’s strength and conditioning program will make the grade under Lincoln Riley. The underlying point is that Riley’s retained staff from Oklahoma will be under pressure to deliver results, with strength and conditioning being a key measuring stick.

“That’s the part of the USC football program that I am most watching for: How they’re able to develop big bodies and get these guys stronger and meaner than the teams they’re playing,” Reneau said. “That’s hard. That’s not something that just happens overnight. On defense, Alex Grinch had two good years at Oklahoma and one down year, and I know we’re gonna get into that, but there are certainly some guys who got jobs at USC that were at Oklahoma, who I was a little bit shocked by. Lincoln, as I mentioned, has not fired a lot of people. He’s very loyal. These are his guys and we’ll see if he’s right. We’ll see if OU fans are wrong and if he’s right.”

