USC still in position to win Pac-12 title, but the dominoes do have to fall the right way

We talked to Ducks Wire at the midpoint of the Pac-12 football season about a lot of different topics. One topic was the ultimate winner of the Pac-12 championship for this season.

This is what we told Ducks Wire:

If USC’s offensive line is healthy, USC is the best team in the Pac-12. I did pick USC to win the conference before the season, going 10-2 overall with one of the losses being to Notre Dame.

Utah was the one conference loss on the schedule. As long as the O-line gives him enough time, Caleb Williams will shine on the big stage. I won’t back away from a USC pick — after all, things are certainly going even better than I initially expected for the Trojans — but O-line health is the thing we all need to watch.

UCLA’s skill players have had better seasons than USC’s skill players because the Bruins haven’t run into a problematic injury up front. That matters.

